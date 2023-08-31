 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of daughter True's first day of school

Khloe Kardashian recently shared an exciting update with her fans as she revealed that her daughter True has officially embarked on his formal educational journey. 

Taking to Instagram, Khloe posted an adorable photo of her daughter, True, posing in a school uniform, standing against a backdrop of vibrant balloons.

The picture showed True posing in a skirt and half-sleeve white shirt with her hair done in two ponytails. She wore white socks and white shoes as part of her school uniform. 

The Kardashian star captioned her post, "( purple heart emojis) Kindergarten (purple heart emojis), For anyone wondering, no, I’m not ok! Next, it will be prom."

The fans of the reality TV star flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their well-wishes for True. 

One of her fans wrote, "Say what you want about Khloe, but she sure does shower her kids with love." Another expressed, "I can already see she will be the tallest girl in the class."

Some of her fans also criticised her for making everything look over the top, as one fan penned, "Always so over the top extra with this stuff. The thing is, it's cute and all, but they will always have to keep it at this level and above for these kids. Always. They'll never know a normal, regular life. It's sad, actually." 

