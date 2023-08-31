Samuel L. Jackson's 'Secret' contract clause revealed

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, with several hits included in his resume, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1998), and Jurassic Park (1993).

An interesting feature of his contracts has surfaced: he always gets incorporated into the contract before signing for a new project.

According to the Mirror, the acclaimed actor stresses to the filmmakers that they let him indulge in his favourite hobby, playing golf.

In an interview with CNN, Jackson opened up about his love for the sport and revealed that he always insists on filmmakers letting him play golf at least twice a week.

He added, Generally, they either move me onto a golf course or I join a club so I can play there."

He had played with several greats but revealed that his all-time favourite golf partner is Tiger Woods.

Samuel L. Jackson isn't the only actor to have some interesting clauses added to his contract.

Another famed Hollywood actor and John Wick star, Keanu Reeves, doesn't allow the movie studios to digitally alter his face too much once he's filmed his parts.