Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in the island nation on Thursday.

While Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions at the end of the day, they aren't in good shape, and injuries have led to the absence of key players in the match today.



Moreover, Sri Lanka have lost four of their last ten games against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a blow after Litton Das was ruled out on the eve of the tournament. However, with a diverse team of youth and experience and Pallekele conditions that are likely to suit Bangladesh spinners, the team have an upper hand.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

