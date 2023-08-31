CNN anchor remembers 'terrible' onstage experience with Madonna

Madonna dragged hard-nosed journalist Anderson Cooper on stage and playfully bent him over in front of 19,000 attendees, only to give him a banana before acting out her naughty act with him.



His obvious reaction was, "mortified," as he remembered the awkward Queen of Pop's Rebel Hearts tour incident that he wished to forget on his BFF Kelly Ripa's Sirius XM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera.



But surprisingly, the CNN anchor admitted, "I mean, I loved the whole idea, but I love the experience of it," adding, "I don't love the video that exists of it, the reality."

Occurred in 2015, the 56-year-old was forced to dance on the pop icon's Unapologetic Bitch track at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.



"I didn't know what the hell was going on," the New York native continued. "I was terrible. I danced terribly… We all watch people perform on these stages and like they make it look like it's just so natural and normal. Even the way they're like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I'm like, 'I don't, do I skip?'"

Recalling the phallic fruit incident with the host, who was also present at the concert, where Madonna told him to eat it.

"And then all of a sudden you find yourself like you're standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she'd like pushed me over and humped me," he added.

"So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana," adding, "To this day, I don't know what happened."

Kelly replied, "You were standing there leaning against a black wall eating the banana and you go, 'Did you see me?' That's what you said. That was the first thing you said. 'Did you see me?' I said, 'Oh, honey, all of New York saw you.'"