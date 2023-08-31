Simon Cowell warns son Eric he won’t get special treatment on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has warned his son Eric he will not be treated any differently if he auditions for Britain’s Got Talent.

The music mogul recently revealed that his nine-year-old loves his shows and is eager to audition for it in hopes of becoming a part of a band.

However, the reality TV judge said he will not promote nepotism by giving favours to his son incase he comes on the show while speaking with Daily Mail.

Cowell said he told Eric he would receive the same kind of tough judgement from his side just like other contestants on the famous talent show.

“I've said to him, "If you are not good, you are not going on the show. And that means you've got to rehearse. Sorry, you have to take a lot of lessons, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” the judge said.

“He is like, ‘Okay.’ And then I think he lost interest, but I think he just, I don't know. He's just up for it for some reason. But if he's terrible, no, you won't see him on the show,” he added.

Cowell also shared his dream of seeing his son taking over his seat on the show, sharing that he is training Eric to become a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

“Trust me, he is in training,” Cowell shared. “He sits and watches the shows with me before they go out and I don't ask him, but I look at his reaction because kids don't lie.”

“If they are bored, they are bored and if they are interested in something, they are... And that's really helped me actually. I hope he does what I do.”