JAY-Z makes Instagram comeback and teases new music

JAY-Z has made a notable comeback, marking his return not only to the online sphere but also with new music on the horizon.

The 53-year-old artist made a discreet reentry into the Instagram scene, establishing a presence at the handle @jayz. His initial post suggests that the acclaimed performer of "Empire State of Mind" is using this social media platform to kickstart the promotional drive for his imminent musical creations.

Though specifics remain scant, official announcements have confirmed that he will be making contributions to the soundtrack of the upcoming film, "The Book of Clarence." The film's scheduled release serves as a confirmation of this involvement.

In his inaugural Instagram post, the Grammy-winning artist, known by his birth name Shawn Carter, shared a trailer for a Biblical comedy directed by Jeymes Samuel and featuring Lakeith Stanfield. Accompanying the post was the caption, "The Book of Clarence January 2024."



Additionally, JAY-Z takes on the role of producer for the film, which narrates the story of a struggling individual in Jerusalem who endeavors to exploit the burgeoning influence of the Messiah. The film is slated for release on January 12, 2024.

The extent of the rapper's musical contributions to the film's soundtrack, potential collaborations, and release dates of these compositions are yet to be officially confirmed.

This isn't the first time the founder of Roc Nation has collaborated with writer-director Jeymes Samuel. They previously worked together on the 2021 film "The Harder They Fall," where JAY-Z not only produced but also penned two soundtrack songs. Their collaborative history also includes Samuel's 2017 short film, "Jay-Z: Legacy."

Presently, the artist known for "Part II" is exclusively following his spouse Beyoncé on Instagram. His profile features a link to rocnation.com, and his profile picture is a snapshot from the early stages of his illustrious career.