Friday, September 01, 2023
Web Desk

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face'

Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Princess Diana turned to her beloved sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, when her marriage fell apart with King Charles III.

The Princess of Wales, who faced innumerable disappointments through the now- King's infidelity, found solace in spending time with her two young kids.

Speaking about Diana's 'happiness,' body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: "When that marital happiness exploded in her face, Diana found her second stage of happiness with her sons.

"She was every inch the doting, loving mother and, unlike her love for her husband, this was a love that was returned with interest.

"Tactile and adoring, Diana triggered her inner child when she was with them so we could see the young girl she had been before she met Charles emerging as she played with them with signals of total delight," shared Ms James, adding how she tried to be a friend to her sons.

"With William and Harry, Diana was able to offer all the love she’d seen rejected during her marriage and to act like a child herself," notes the expert.

