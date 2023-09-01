Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, seeks urgent permission to sell $3 million family home

Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, who has filed for divorce for the second time, has now added another strange petition to their divorce saga, pleading to the court for permission to sell their Georgia home, where the couple lived throughout their marriage.

Kroy has cited serious financial troubles in his petition and asked for an emergency hearing, as the former NFL player appears to want the judge to decide on the matter as soon as possible and permit him to sell their $3 million family home.

According to TMZ, he has mentioned that the sale of the house would help him cover a huge portion of the debt that the couple has built over the years and also described the details of his personal items that he sold to cobble together mortgage payments.

He has also taken a dig at Kim through his lawyer, who says that his client continued to make monthly payments to hold off the auction despite the financial devastation brought on the family by Kim.

Adding to his plea, Kroy has mentioned that he pleaded with his wife to sell her purses and admitted that she did sell some bags, but none of their payments went to their mortgage or any other bills.

Kroy requested that the court decide on the matter on an emergency basis, as he informed the court that they had failed to make July's mortgage payment and were again facing the threat of foreclosure.