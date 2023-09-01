 
Anderson Cooper talks about 'mortifying' dance with Madonna

Anderson Cooper is talking about the embarrassing moment he danced with Madonna.

The TV personality was invited on stage amid the singer’s concert where Madonna then pretended to flirt with him.

Speaking on Sirius XM about the night, Mr Cooper shares his dreadful story.

“That I choose to forget. I’m mortified,” Cooper, 56, recalled. “I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don’t love the video that exists of it, the reality.”

Mr Cooper "didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying."

“We all watch people perform at these stages and they make it look like it’s all so natural and normal,” he said. "Even the way they’re like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I’m like, ‘I don’t, do I skip?'"

