 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy
George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy

George Clooney accompanied his wife Amal Clooney to the beautiful city of Venice in Italy ahead of her latest honour and they appeared to have enjoyed some couple time as the pair were spotted boarding a gondola in one of the city’s famous canals.

Gondola is a term that refers to a type of long, narrow boat traditionally used in Venice, Italy, for transportation along its intricate network of canals.

On Wednesday night, the couple went on a dinner date at the Ristorante Da Ivo using a gondola. Amal dazzled in a jaw-dropping green dress as her husband helped her get on the boat.

According to Fox News, George opted for a gentlemanly look for the outing, as he was seen wearing a blue suit.

The couple went to Italy as Amal was one of the five women who were honoured with the "DVF Leadership Award" at Diane Von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards.

The women received the honour based on their commitment, courage, strength, and leadership towards women's causes.

The couple graced the event together that was held on Thursday, as Amal looked stunning in a pale pink champagne slip dress.

George Clooney married Amal in 2014, and they share two kids, twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcomed in 2017. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie slams fans for allegedly distorting her voice in 2005 video clip

Katie slams fans for allegedly distorting her voice in 2005 video clip
Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise role as homeless addict in new comedy movie

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise role as homeless addict in new comedy movie
Anderson Cooper talks about 'mortifying' dance with Madonna

Anderson Cooper talks about 'mortifying' dance with Madonna
Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, seeks urgent permission to sell $3 million family home

Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, seeks urgent permission to sell $3 million family home
Sarah Ferguson 'stopped liking herself' because of Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson 'stopped liking herself' because of Princess Diana
Khloe Kardashian 'Legally' changes son's name after 13-months of his birth

Khloe Kardashian 'Legally' changes son's name after 13-months of his birth
Queen Camilla extended 'rare gesture' to show Meghan Markle she is 'lucky'

Queen Camilla extended 'rare gesture' to show Meghan Markle she is 'lucky'
Madonna spotted cycling through NYC streets, defying health setback video

Madonna spotted cycling through NYC streets, defying health setback
Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun video

Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun
Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face' video

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face'
Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane

Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane