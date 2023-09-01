George and Amal Clooney enjoy a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy

George Clooney accompanied his wife Amal Clooney to the beautiful city of Venice in Italy ahead of her latest honour and they appeared to have enjoyed some couple time as the pair were spotted boarding a gondola in one of the city’s famous canals.

Gondola is a term that refers to a type of long, narrow boat traditionally used in Venice, Italy, for transportation along its intricate network of canals.

On Wednesday night, the couple went on a dinner date at the Ristorante Da Ivo using a gondola. Amal dazzled in a jaw-dropping green dress as her husband helped her get on the boat.

According to Fox News, George opted for a gentlemanly look for the outing, as he was seen wearing a blue suit.

The couple went to Italy as Amal was one of the five women who were honoured with the "DVF Leadership Award" at Diane Von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards.

The women received the honour based on their commitment, courage, strength, and leadership towards women's causes.

The couple graced the event together that was held on Thursday, as Amal looked stunning in a pale pink champagne slip dress.

George Clooney married Amal in 2014, and they share two kids, twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcomed in 2017.