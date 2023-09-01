Nicki Minaj back in the rap game; drops new single

Singer Nicki Minaj released a new rap single called Last Time I Saw You, on September 1 which marks her official comeback to the rap game.

The new track has been produced by Hendrix Smoke and ATL Jacob. The song is based on the theme of unrequited love that she wishes would have been fulfilled.

Previously, Minaj had previewed the teaser of the song during an Instagram chat session on August 1, 2023. Later, she posted a one-minute snippet on her TikTok account.

The single is expected to be a part of Nicki’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2 which is a sequel of her 2010 debut Pink Friday.

The album was set for release on October 22, 2023 but the Superbass rapper had to delay it till November 17.

Minaj did not give a specific reason for it but shared that it is related to some really exciting news that she’ll share later.

This past summer, Minaj collaborated with Ice and Spice for Barbie World, the soundtrack to the Barbie movie.

She also had a hit last year with Super Freaky Girl, and also dropped another track Red Ruby Da Sleeze in March this year.