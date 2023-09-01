 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Friday, September 01, 2023

Sam Asghari on Thursday voiced support for the ongoing Hollywood strike that began in May.

The actor who recently split from singer Britney Spears shared a picture of himself holding a placard in support of the protesting workers.

 
The strike began on May 2 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues.

Writers also sought to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, which they fear could replace their creative input.

Entertainment industry executives have been trying to navigate the cross-currents of declining television revenues, a movie box office that has yet to return to pre-COVID levels, and streaming businesses that are largely struggling to turn a profit.

