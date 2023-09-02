'How I Met Your Father' leaves fans hanging in air after show cancellation

'How I Met Your Father' leaves fans hanging in the air after show cancellation

How I Met Your Father got cancelled on Hulu after its season 2 finale aired two months ago.



The announcement leaves How I Met Your Father fans in a pickle as the streaming platform didn’t provide any explanation for the cancellation. Without season 3, the drama has been left high and dry with incomplete plots.

The show’s season 1 relied heavily on cameos from How I Met Your Mother which included Barney Stinson, Robin Scherbatsky, and the Captain.

It was in the second chapter that the show started working on original plots and its own sense of humor. The improvement was followed by adding an arc to Sophie and other characters.

How I Met Your Father starred Hilary Duff as Sophie Tompkins who is searching for her better half in New York City.

The scene is set in 2022 whereas an older version of the character played by Kim Cattrall is telling the story to her son in the year 2050.