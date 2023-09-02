Miley Cyrus remembers falling in love with ex Liam Hemsworth: ‘So special

Miley Cyrus reminisced falling in love with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while dishing on their “undeniable chemistry.”

The Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker remembered The Hunger Games star in latest video of her Used to Be Young TikTok series despite dissing him in her hit track Flowers.

"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana,” she said in the reel.

“Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie," Cyrus added of her and Hemsworth film The Last Song.

"We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three,” the singer-actor recalled.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable," the Disney alum continued.

"That was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship."

The duo went on to tie the knot in 2018 after they met on the set of their 2010 film, however, their marriage lasted for less than a year later. They finalized their divorce in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker discussed her failed marriage to Hemsworth in her song Flowers from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation.

In the diss track, Cyrus croons, “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”