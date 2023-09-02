 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Saturday, September 02, 2023

Royal fans react as King Charles set to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry

Royal fans have expressed their views amid reports King Charles is set to 'forgive' his younger son Prince Harry despite the Duke shared royal secrets.

Reacting to the Daily Express report titled: “King 'will forgive' Prince Harry for 'most things' but no hope for peace with William,” one fan commented, “Listen to the voice of the people. Ignore Harry until he apologises for all the harm he has caused.”

Another said, “King Charles May forgive him, but he should remember king first father second, most of the British public will not forgive Harry.”

“There is no forgiveness for all the hurt and humiliation H has caused the RF agree with prince William!! The king needs to wake up and see H for what he is a problem child!!”, commented the third.

Earlier, royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed that conversations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles may happen ‘eventually.’

The Daily Express quoted Jobson as saying, “I do see that conversations with the King [may happen] eventually, because a father will forgive most things and he will love them equally.”

