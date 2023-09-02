Amber Heard receives injuries after ditching serious legal charges in dog case

Amber Heard received serious hit injury that left her with no option but to walk with the help of crutches just days after she ditched serious legal charges in her infamous dog case.

However, the Aquaman star was still smiling, as evident by pictures shared by Page Six, in which she is accompanied with her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

The snaps featured Heard limping using crutches while Henriquez pushed her daughter, Oonagh Paige’s stroller in Madrid.

Heard kept smiling while interacting with paparazzi, who asked her about her injury. She told them she had hurt her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon.

Despite her injury, Heard, dressed in all black, looked fresh with no makeup. She opted for white Chloe ribbon slide sandals, layered necklaces, numerous hoop earrings and a gold Apple watch for her day out.

Heard appearance comes after she escaped serious legal clash after charges against her for bringing dogs to Australia were dropped just a year after a humiliating loss against ex Johnny Depp.

The actor will not be prosecuted over the 2015 charges regarding the illegal import of her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, as announced by the Australian Government's Department of Agriculture.