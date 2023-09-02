 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently sent a strong message to the royal family with their latest joint appearance amid ‘peace talks’ reports with King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in California Friday night.

In the photo circulating on X, formerly Twitter, Meghan and Harry are seen enjoying the concert from a private box.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was also present.

With their joint appearance, Meghan and Harry have seemingly sent a message to the royal family that they are strong together and want to join the ‘peace talks’ summit with King Charles jointly.

It comes after reports the Duchess of Sussex would not be part of the peace talks between King Charles and his younger son.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry 'wants Meghan Markle to join him in peace talks in UK with King Charles'

Also, the Heat Magazine, per Mirror, citing a source had claimed that Archie and Lilibet mother wants to ‘defend’ herself if any meeting takes place between King Charles and Prince Harry in London.

Meghan 'hates the idea of not being there to defend herself', the source told the publication.

The same report had also claimed that Meghan Markle is said to be 'worried' that Kate Middleton will 'meddle' in alleged talks with Prince Harry.

