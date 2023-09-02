When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt

Miley Cyrus is known for unapologetic erratic stunts, which vexed some in the past. At one time, it was seemingly Kim Kardashian when she removed the former from her Instagram for getting cosy with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Back in January 2022, the Hannah Montana star was part of NBC's New Year Special with the SNL alum.

Amid the event promotions, things started to heat up when the 30-year-old playfully crooned Yvonne Fair's 1963's track It Should Have Been Me on The Tonight Show.

Eyebrows were raised as the MTV winner serenaded Pete, singing, "All I know is that it should have been me. Pete, how did you do this to me?

Many took the reference as a dig at the fashion mogul, per The Independent.

Following the appearance, the Tennessee native was seen making her way to the 29-year-old's Staten Island condo, Page Six reported.

Shortly after these events, The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star reacted with the 'block and delete' by removing Miley from the photo-sharing app.

Seven months later after the incident, Pete and Kim called it quits after dating since October 2021.