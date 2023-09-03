 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident

Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident

Mohammad Al Fayed, father of Dodi AL Fayed, strongly believed Princess Diana and his son’s death was planned.

The business tycoon, who passed away this week, claimed the couple was killed by MI6 soon after the department learnt about Diana’s alleged pregnancy.

Diana and Dodi passed away in a car accident in France in 1997.

In a hearing with Lord Justice Scott Baker at the time, Dodi was asked if he believed his accusations to be true.

"Do you think there is any possibility, however remote, that your beliefs about conspiracies may be wrong and that the deaths of Dodi and Diana were in truth no more than a tragic accident?"

To which Al-Fayed responded: "No way. I am 100% certain."

A spokesman for Al-Fayed established : "It is possible that MI6 were involved. We are saying that it’s possible. But whether as far as you are concerned and the general public are concerned we can do anything about that remains to be seen."

