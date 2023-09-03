Vanessa Hudgens eager to exchange vows with Cole Tucker: ‘Ready to start family!’

Vanessa Hudgens is counting days to tie the knot with fiancé Cole Tucker as they are eager to start their family, revealed insider.

The Princess Switch star and the professional baseball player do not plan to have a “shotgun wedding,” which is why they think they need to get married soon.

While speaking with Life & Style, an insider said the High School Musical alum and Tucker "want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family.”

"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the source said of the couple. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."

Hudgens confirmed their engagement earlier this year with snaps of her gorgeous diamond. "We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram beside pics from their engagement.

In the sweet pics, Hudgens, showed off the engagement ring while rocking a long, maroon, and almond-shaped manicure in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the other, she held up her ring finger as they posed in front of the Paris historical landmark as Tucker, gave her an intimate, back hug.

“It feels amazing,” said Hudgens on Hoda & Jenna show while speaking of her engagement. “There's like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It's the best thing ever.”

“I love being a fiancee,” she remarked.

During the show, Vanessa also revealed that she “knew” Cole was the “one” soon after meeting him.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella], and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband’,” she recalled.