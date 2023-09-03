 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Meghan Markle has decided to prioritize herself and distance herself from husband Prince Harry, who has been proving to be a hurdle in her Hollywood comeback, claimed insider.

The Duchess of Sussex is eyeing big Hollywood projects, however, her feud with the Royal family proved lethal for her reputation even in the U.S.

Hence, she has been told to separate her ways from the Duke of Sussex and focus all her energies on rebuilding her career, an insider spilt to In Touch Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan have lost a lot of momentum and the goodwill they had in Hollywood, and their production company has even been called a ‘flop,’” the insider said.

And even though they do appear in public as if nothing is going on, “behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane,” the insider added.

“Meghan blames Harry for the mess they’re in, and they’re constantly fighting about money and failed projects,” the source revealed.

The insider went on to say that Meghan “is getting advice that it’s better to distance herself from him for the sake of revitalizing her career.”

And after her project Suits did amazingly after it was debuted on Netflix, Meghan has been focusing on “completely rebranding herself and looking to become a global celebrity influencer.”

While Prince Harry is still working with the same charities he championed as a working member of the royal family, the insider said “it’s telling that their team cover story is focusing more on Meghan’s solo projects than on their endeavors as a duo.”

