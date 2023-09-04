Britney Spears engages fans and hints at trust issues amid divorce

In her latest Instagram dancing video, Britney Spears engaged her fans by posing a thought-provoking question about trust and deception within relationships. The 41-year-old singer, best known for her hit "Gimme More," shared this post on Sunday, amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce on August 16.

In the video clip, Spears donned a stylish long-sleeved cheetah-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline, revealing a brown bra underneath. Completing her ensemble were a pair of white heeled boots, while her blonde locks flowed naturally in soft waves past her shoulders.

Addressing her 42.1 million followers in the caption, Spears asked, "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??"



She concluded with a reference to the 2003 track "Trick Me" by Kelis, playing in the background, by saying, "Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!"

These lyrics possibly alluded to her recent breakup with Asghari, as they include lines like, "And I showed you that I loved you more than once/There's nothing left there to decide/Said you might trick me once/I won't let you trick me twice." Additionally, other lyrics in the song go, "Though I may love you/It hurts me deep inside, oh/Now you no longer have to hide."

This Instagram post followed her recent desert horseback riding adventure, where she found the summer heat so unbearable that she took off her top. She shared a video of her cheerful horseback ride with her 42 million Instagram followers, showcasing her new snake tattoo.