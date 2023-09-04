 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears engages fans and hints at trust issues amid divorce

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Britney Spears engages fans and hints at trust issues amid divorce
Britney Spears engages fans and hints at trust issues amid divorce

In her latest Instagram dancing video, Britney Spears engaged her fans by posing a thought-provoking question about trust and deception within relationships. The 41-year-old singer, best known for her hit "Gimme More," shared this post on Sunday, amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce on August 16.

In the video clip, Spears donned a stylish long-sleeved cheetah-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline, revealing a brown bra underneath. Completing her ensemble were a pair of white heeled boots, while her blonde locks flowed naturally in soft waves past her shoulders.

Addressing her 42.1 million followers in the caption, Spears asked, "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??"

She concluded with a reference to the 2003 track "Trick Me" by Kelis, playing in the background, by saying, "Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!" 

These lyrics possibly alluded to her recent breakup with Asghari, as they include lines like, "And I showed you that I loved you more than once/There's nothing left there to decide/Said you might trick me once/I won't let you trick me twice." Additionally, other lyrics in the song go, "Though I may love you/It hurts me deep inside, oh/Now you no longer have to hide."

This Instagram post followed her recent desert horseback riding adventure, where she found the summer heat so unbearable that she took off her top. She shared a video of her cheerful horseback ride with her 42 million Instagram followers, showcasing her new snake tattoo.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas enjoys quality family time amid divorce proceedings rumors

Joe Jonas enjoys quality family time amid divorce proceedings rumors

Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason video

Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours video

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours
Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu

Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu
Kim Kardashian doubles fortune after splitting with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian doubles fortune after splitting with Kanye West?
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's stylish date night at Catch Steak video

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's stylish date night at Catch Steak
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations
Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert video

Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert
Gabriel Guevara arrested on sexual assault charges at 'Venice Film Festival'

Gabriel Guevara arrested on sexual assault charges at 'Venice Film Festival'
Internet in frenzy over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rumoured split

Internet in frenzy over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rumoured split
Joe Jonas retains divorce lawyer amid reports of marriage troubles with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas retains divorce lawyer amid reports of marriage troubles with Sophie Turner
King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’