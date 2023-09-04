 
Monday, September 04, 2023
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

Monday, September 04, 2023

Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington, topped the domestic box office while Barbie and Oppenheimer still continue to rule the charts.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Equalizer 3 made $34.5 million while the figure is expected to rise to $42 million. Sony released the R-rated movie in over 3,900 locations in North America, including on IMAX and other premium large screens.

The summer movie season for Hollywood this year made amends for the pandemic as the ticket sales surpassed $4 billion, thanks to Barbie and Oppenhiemer. After seven weeks since its release, the Barbenheimer trend is still hitting the charts.

This weekend saw Barbie becoming the biggest movie of 2023 as it made $1.36 billion, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. 

Whereas, Cillian Murphy-starrer, Oppenheimer bagged $850 million globally, making it Christopher Nolan’s third highest grossing film.

However, the fall season might see the revenue depleting as actors see the seventh week of strike, striving for fair contracts in the entertainment industry which is why Washington was unable to show up on the movie tour.

Despite the strike, Equalizer 3 did quite well as it is a recognizable franchise. 

