Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will 'never' return to Britain in future as they got their own lives in California, a royal biographer has claimed.



Speaking to Sky News royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed the California-based royal couple will not return to the UK because Meghan Markle would not want to curtsy to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, when Prince William becomes king.

Andrew, who collaborated with Princess Diana on 1992’s Diana: Her True Story, made these remarks when he was asked whether Meghan and Harry will come back to Britain ever.

He replied, “What, and have Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton?”

The royal author continued, “I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California.”

Morton further said Meghan and Harry have got their own set, “they’ve got their own influence, and they’ve got their own companies.”

As per royal protocol, Markle would be required to bow to Kate Middleton once she becomes queen in future.