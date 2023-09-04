School principal put behind bars for ‘blackmailing, rape’ in Karachi

Yellow police tape displayed at a crime scene. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The police on Monday arrested a school principal over alleged rape and blackmail allegations. The suspect is an employee of a private school in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for District Malir Hassan Sardar, the head of the school used closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to blackmail the victims. The police have recovered 25 such videos from the school principal's office.

"So far, five women have come forward as victims of the suspect who is currently under investigation. We are also gathering necessary information from the victims as well," the SSP Malir added.

Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain has constituted a four-member inquiry committee over the incident.

As per Additional Director Registration, the inquiry committee headed by Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto also includes Assistant Director Mumtaz Qambrani, Zaid Magsi and Javed Qazi.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar, taking notice of the incident, has sought a detailed report from the Malir police officer on the matter.

Furthermore, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has directed Secretary School Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The governor has also instructed Javeed Akhter Odho — Additional IGP Karachi, to take legal action against the people involved in the heinous crime, sources said.

In a statement, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has also reassured of appropriate and relevant legal action over the incident.



Last month, a woman was allegedly raped inside the x-ray room of Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Waris Khan Police Station, according to which, the woman is a divorcee and had a relationship with the suspect.

The FIR said that the suspect, identified as Faizan Saeed, is a resident of Gujjar Khan. The suspect had asked the woman to come to the hospital where he allegedly took her to the x-ray room and raped her.