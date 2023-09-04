 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

School principal put behind bars for ‘blackmailing, rape’ in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Yellow police tape displayed at a crime scene. — Reuters/File
Yellow police tape displayed at a crime scene. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The police on Monday arrested a school principal over alleged rape and blackmail allegations. The suspect is an employee of a private school in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for District Malir Hassan Sardar, the head of the school used closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to blackmail the victims. The police have recovered 25 such videos from the school principal's office.

"So far, five women have come forward as victims of the suspect who is currently under investigation. We are also gathering necessary information from the victims as well," the SSP Malir added.

Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain has constituted a four-member inquiry committee over the incident.

As per Additional Director Registration, the inquiry committee headed by Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto also includes Assistant Director Mumtaz Qambrani, Zaid Magsi and Javed Qazi.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar, taking notice of the incident, has sought a detailed report from the Malir police officer on the matter.

Furthermore, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has directed Secretary School Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The governor has also instructed Javeed Akhter Odho — Additional IGP Karachi, to take legal action against the people involved in the heinous crime, sources said.

In a statement, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has also reassured of appropriate and relevant legal action over the incident.

Last month, a woman was allegedly raped inside the x-ray room of Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Waris Khan Police Station, according to which, the woman is a divorcee and had a relationship with the suspect.

The FIR said that the suspect, identified as Faizan Saeed, is a resident of Gujjar Khan. The suspect had asked the woman to come to the hospital where he allegedly took her to the x-ray room and raped her. 

More From Pakistan:

LHC issues show-cause notice to Islamabad police chief over Parvez Elahi's arrest

LHC issues show-cause notice to Islamabad police chief over Parvez Elahi's arrest
3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash
Authorities directed to inform IHC before arresting Imaan Mazari in any case

Authorities directed to inform IHC before arresting Imaan Mazari in any case
Cipher case: Judge hearing Imran, Qureshi bail pleas goes on leave

Cipher case: Judge hearing Imran, Qureshi bail pleas goes on leave
SHC seeks IG, others response on Hareem Shah’s husband disappearance

SHC seeks IG, others response on Hareem Shah’s husband disappearance
Holiday announced in Lahore on Sept 7

Holiday announced in Lahore on Sept 7
PPP, PML-N trade blame as sugar price reaches historic high

PPP, PML-N trade blame as sugar price reaches historic high

Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary in NAB's custody over alleged corruption

Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary in NAB's custody over alleged corruption
India’s denial for peace to be matter of world’s concern, PM Kakar on Kashmir issue

India’s denial for peace to be matter of world’s concern, PM Kakar on Kashmir issue
Malala Yousafzai lauds Mahnoor Cheema who scored a record 34 GCSEs

Malala Yousafzai lauds Mahnoor Cheema who scored a record 34 GCSEs
Karachi man sets bike on fire in protest against police ‘misbehaviour’

Karachi man sets bike on fire in protest against police ‘misbehaviour’
In a first, Pakistan flies high in Jet World Masters competition

In a first, Pakistan flies high in Jet World Masters competition