Ryan Gosling's charm bewitches one 'Barbie' co-star

Ryan Gosling's sparkling blue eyes speaks for itself. Just ask Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa, who was enamoured just by seeing into it.



Remembering the awe-struck experience, the Sex Education alum told Elle Magazine, "I was so nervous I hardly spoke for the first month [on set]."

Played one of the Ken in the pink world, he added, "There was a time when I was talking to Greta [Gerwig] and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just… fell over. I just drowned in his eyes."

The bromance between the co-stars kicked off after Ryan broke the internet by going out with a T-shirt with the Rwanda actor as the Time Lord on the Barbie set in June.

"Dolls supporting Doctors," the 30-year-old penned on the Instagram Story. "Yass King. As if I couldn't love him any more."

The following month, the Academy winner gushed over Ncuti for making history as the first Black, queer Doctor Who.

"I am such a big fan of Ncuti's, he's the coolest," the Canadian star told BBC's The One Show," adding, "Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that's happening right now. I'm here for it."