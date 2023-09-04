Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber is pregnant? Cravings set internet on fire

Hailey Bieber has over taken social media once again with reports and rumors of her pregnancy.

It all began once a video of Hailey’s friends went viral that showcased a box of Krispy Kreme donuts.

The model’s pal shared this video in her Instagram stories and also added the caption, “Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber”.

Hailey responded to the video with a simple sentiment that has left fans in a feeding frenzy over the possibility that she may be pregnant.

Bieber wrote, “We love helping cure a pregnancy craving,” and even added a video of her pals’ latest business venture herself – the new limited edition strawberry glaze- flavored peptide lip treatment.

This is not the first time the star sparked pregnancy speculations.

The last was when fans began noticing Bieber slowly cropping out the rest of her body in pictures.

In response to this many said, “She always crops her pics now. Hopefully for baby Bieber.”

It is pertinent to note however that the star has always been very open about her love for her career and even admitted in a 2022 interview, “There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away, and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25, and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!”