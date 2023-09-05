 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection

Gigi Hadid has excitedly announced the release of the highly anticipated Guest in Residence Fall 2023 collection. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 79.1 million followers, sending fashion enthusiasts all around the world into a frenzy.

Gigi posted the announcement on her Instagram page along with a few pictures showcasing the model wearing some of the iconic pieces from the collection.

The first picture saw the fashion icon wearing an oversized light blue and pink shirt as she playfully placed yellow sneakers around her neck while grinning at the camera. The second picture shows the model donning an oversized green jersey. The last picture features the model cheekily covering her blonde locks and eyes with a yellow cloth as she sticks her tongue out.

She captioned her post, "So happy to share that our @guestinresidence Fall 2023 collection is NOW AVAILABLE at @netaporter with exclusive styles/colours + global shipping! x. Photographed by @yuliagorbachenko styled by @hels_broadfoot." Net-a-Porter is a leading luxury online fashion retailer known for its curated selection of high-end designer pieces.

Her fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about the release of the highly anticipated collection. One of her fans wrote, "There's always a beautiful side to everything; visit my world and you might find something beautiful." Another wrote, "The most gorgeous." 

