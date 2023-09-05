 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?

Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were a power couple in Hollywood. But, things took a sharp turn as their budding romance ended in an acrimonious split. But, according to one expert, the reality star is still connected to her "past love story."

Talking to the Mirror, the celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman revealed to conduct a Tarot reading for the fashion mogul.

Going through a series of cards, the expert chose the one with the Moon Tarot while looking at the summer months.

It "symbolises dreams, illusions, and fantasies". However, the astrologer also shed light on another reading of the fortune teller, i.e., "is also a card of moving forward, no matter how much it hurts," noting the SKIMS founder is "still connected to a love story from her past, and still feels sad thinking about what she left behind".

Apart from dwelling in the past, the expert also highlighted that the 42-year-old is still being "connected" to a past love story, suggesting to Ye, but noted that "she will push forward" and focus on her businesses."

Starting dating in 2011, Kanye and Kim had a rollercoaster relationship with many ups and downs. The pair called it quits in 2021. Since then, the former settled down with his new wife, Bianca Censori, while the latter broke up with Pete Davidson after dating for less than a year.

