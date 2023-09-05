 
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy

Karl Woods was recently spotted enjoying some time bonding with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, whom she shares with Peter Andre.

Taking to Instagram, Carl posted a sweet picture of himself together with the former glamour model's teenage daughter, Princess. It comes after reports surfaced that the Essex car dealer is back on with Katie.

His post comes after Princess recently revealed that she failed to pass her GSCE exams, with her father, Andre, hailing her as a proud dad.

Carl's post featured a vibrant photo as he posed with Princess against the backdrop of colourful balloons and a pink SUV before they headed to the Doll Beauty Gimme Tan Launch Event in Liverpool. The picture showed Carl affectionately wrapping his arm around Princess's waist.

Princess looked stunning in a pink crop top, pairing it with bell-bottom jeans, whereas Carl rocked a light pink shirt with cargo pants and white trainers. Carl captioned the post, "Look on the pink side of life."

His post gained a lot of traction as he was bashed by some fans for inappropriately placing his hand around the teenager's waist. 

One of the followers wrote, "That's 50 kinds of Creepy." Another wrote, "Where your hand is positioned makes me feel uncomfortable." 

Some also defended him, as one wrote, "Why are people sexualising a pic of him with his girlfriend's daughter?!?! God, if I were Princess, I'd be mortified at these comments for people even thinking this. Would there still be judgment if it was Junior and Emily?" 

