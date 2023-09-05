 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Shakira enjoys fun-filled weekend with kids in Miami

Shakira, the globally-acclaimed Colombian musician, was recently spotted fulfilling her mommy duties as she enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Miami with her two children, Milan and Sasha.

The Hips Don't Lie singer was snapped treating her kids and a few of their friends to a jet ski excursion on crystal-clear waters in Miami.

According to TMZ, the pictures captured during the aquatic adventure of the hitmaker and her kids showed Shakira leading the way on her yellow-black coloured jet ski, along with two little boys. All of them were wearing life vests for their safety, and the kids clutched onto her as she sped across the water.

An interesting fact about the outing was that Shakira was spotted having an exciting experience with her kids alone, as there was no male partner in sight accompanying her except the jet ski guy.

However, there have been several dating rumours as she has been linked to Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler, Drake, and even Tom Cruise, and out of all these, the only one the musician was spotted with is racing star Lewis Hamilton. 

