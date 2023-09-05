Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first against Afghanistan. — PCB

Sri Lanka on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both teams have not made any changes to their playing XI for this crucial contest.

Sri Lanka have also almost qualified for the next round as they beat Bangladesh in their Asia Cup opener by five wickets and got off a great start.

But, the only way Sri Lanka can't qualify for the next round is if Afghanistan beat them by a big margin. Afghanistan would need to chase down any target in 35 overs or less in order to qualify.

Bangladesh have already booked their spot in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 after their 89-run win over Afghanistan in Group B. They lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Group B Qualification Scenarios:

Bangladesh — Qualified (official announcement awaits)

Afghanistan — Big margin victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka — A win or a low-margin defeat against Afghanistan

Lineups:

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana