Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first against Afghanistan. — PCB
Sri Lanka on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both teams have not made any changes to their playing XI for this crucial contest.

Sri Lanka have also almost qualified for the next round as they beat Bangladesh in their Asia Cup opener by five wickets and got off a great start.

But, the only way Sri Lanka can't qualify for the next round is if Afghanistan beat them by a big margin. Afghanistan would need to chase down any target in 35 overs or less in order to qualify.

Bangladesh have already booked their spot in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 after their 89-run win over Afghanistan in Group B. They lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Group B Qualification Scenarios:

Bangladesh — Qualified (official announcement awaits)

Afghanistan — Big margin victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka — A win or a low-margin defeat against Afghanistan

Lineups:

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI names 15-player India squad

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir blames Pakistani fans for his indecent gesture

ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Pak vs India tickets being sold for over INR5.7 million

Pakistan women’s team creates history against South Africa

Zaka Ashraf calls for brotherly ties among cricket playing nations

WATCH: Virat Kohli's latest dance moves catch netizens eyes video

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets, qualify for Super 4

Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan-India Super 4 clash be relocated?

Pakistan reach semi-final of SAFF U16 Championship after thrashing Maldives

Zaka Ashraf hopes BCCI officials' visit will help improve ties between Pakistan, India boards

WATCH: Lionel Messi attacked by fan in major security breach during Inter Miami match

