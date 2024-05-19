England women whitewash Pakistan in T20I series

Gul Feroza of Pakistan plays a shot on May 19, 2024. — PCB

Hosts England whitewashed Pakistan women team in the T20I series which concluded with the national side's defeat in the third and last match on Sunday at Leeds.

England won by 34 runs and with the green shirts ending the three-match series without a win.

Nida Dar-led-squad started the 177-run chase steadily with Gul Feroza and Sidra Amin scoring 30 on 29 and 26 on 29 respectively.

Albeit a slow start Pakistan was looking well at that point until Amin fell to Sophie Ecclestone and in the next over Feroza fell to Charlie Dean.

As the batting lineup collapsed, Dar and Aliya Riaz tried to save face as they both scored 29 on 24 with three fours and one six and 35 on 27 with four fours.

Dean, Ecclestone, Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson took one scalp each.

Batting first, England Women had posted a total of 176 at the loss of 10 wickets.

The only standout performance in the English lineup was of Danni Wyatt who scored 87 runs on 48 balls. Her fiery innings included 14 fours and a single six.

Pakistani skipper Nida Dar and pacer Diana Baig took three wickets each. New pace sensation Fatima Sana took a single wicket.

Remember, the Girls in Green started the tour on May 11 with a defeat as they fell 53 runs short of the win.

The Green Shirts lost the second T20I as well on May 17 as England won by 65 runs.

The series defeat comes after a poor run for Pakistan as recently they lost the T20I and ODI series’ to West Indies at home by 4-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Despite the England series loss, Pakistan’s Nida Dar became the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket after she dismissed Alice Capsey and Amy Jones in the second T20I of the series. After the third T20I, Dar now has 140 wickets in the format.

Both sides will now lock horns in the ODI series, starting from May 23.