Simone Biles launches Paris Olympics journey with Core Hydration Classic win

Simone Biles clinches all-around title with impressive 59.5 points. — AFP/File

Simone Biles, the Olympic gold medalist, made a triumphant return to the competitive gymnastics circuit on Saturday.

Biles, 27, has kicked off her journey to the Paris Olympics 2024 with a stellar victory at USA Gymnastics' Core Hydration Classic, NBC News reported.

The decorated American gymnast clinched the all-around title with an impressive total of 59.5 points, marking her best all-around score since her comeback last year following the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles showcased her unparalleled skills, securing the top scores in both the floor exercise and vault categories with her flawless execution of the Yurchenko double pike vault, now famously dubbed the Biles II.

Meanwhile, Shilese Jones, a two-time world all-around medalist, led the uneven bars with 15.25.

Suni Lee finished first on the balance beam with 14.6 points while Biles led the floor exercise with 14.8.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey were third and fourth, aiming to compete for Paris after not making the 2023 World Championships team.

Additionally, Gabby Douglas, 28, who is eyeing her third Olympic team, withdrew from the competition after struggling on the uneven bars.

The winner of the Olympic trials, to be held from June 27-30, will join the team for Paris with the remaining four members chosen by a selection committee.

Top contenders will attend national championships in Fort Worth, Texas, May 30-June 2.