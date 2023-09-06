Meghan Markle can’t handle ‘uproar’ in UK

 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Meghan Markle can’t handle the ‘uproar’ in the UK

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle finds the UK ‘petrifying’ because of the potentially horrible reception she’ll feel in the UK.

Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield broke all these thoughts down.

She started it all off by speaking to TalkTV and referenced everything in a candid manner.

“I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the UK for self-preservation,” Ms Schofield explained in the middle of her chat.

At the end of the day, it has become rather obvious that “she does not want the boos.”

As well as the fact that “she doesn't want the negative attention” and only “wants to go where she's celebrated and elevated,” she chimed in to say before signing off.

These claims have come shortly after Mr Andrew Morton shed light on the most probable reason behind Meghan Markle’s lacking desire to return to the UK.

He spoke to Travor Phillips from Sky News’ Sunday Morning and answered a long-term question about the curtsying issue by saying,

“I don't think so. I don't see that as a runner. They've got their own lives in California.”

