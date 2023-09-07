Meghan Markle’s engagement ring fiasco exposed: ‘Here’s why its missing’

Meghan Markle has just started to pose a number of questions relating to the engagement ring fiasco that recently unfolded all over social media.

Claims and admissions of this nature, have been shared by royal commentator Judith Woods.

She broke it all down in a candid piece for The Telegraph.

In it, the converastion arose once Ms Woods posed the question, “Eating lunch with friends and yet her £140,000 three-stone diamond engagement ring signally failed to make an appearance.”

Because after all, “What could it mean? Are the gems being polished? The band being resized? Is she telling the world via paparazzi lenses that her marriage over?”

“No prizes for guessing what social media thinks (hopes) is the most likely explanation,” she also pointed out.

This is because, Ms Woods feels “here’s the thing; maybe, just maybe, Meghan is simply very cross with Harry.”

Before concluding she also added, “No biggie. Well, big enough to take off her ring but not so big as to put the kibosh on the couple’s schmaltzy Meet Me at the Lake film currently in production for worldwide streaming.