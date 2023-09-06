Khan's lawyer informs IHC of jail conditions in Attock

Security personnel escort former prime minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

There’s no roof in cells: Khan’s lawyer tells the court.

Chairman PTI is unable to sleep, says Sher Afzal Marwat.

Adiala jail is “more secure” than Attock facility, IHC told.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's legal counsel Sher Afzal Marwat on Wednesday complained about the appalling conditions in the Attock jail where the former premier is being kept.

Speaking during the hearing of his client's petition pertaining to the transfer to Adialia jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Marwat objected to the below-par conditions of the facility claiming that there's pest infestation where the PTI chairman has been kept.

He also shared that the former premier is unable to sleep as the place where Imran Khan "has been kept has no roof".

The counsel also shared that the Attock jail lacks a B-class facility altogether.

Contending officials' narrative that Khan is being kept in Attock jail due to security concerns, Marwat said that, "Everyone knows Adiala [jail] is more secure than Attock jail."

"It's our right to have a B-class facility available for him [Khan] and have him transferred to Adiala," Marwat said while urging the court to move the former prime minister to the Rawalpindi facility.

The former prime minister was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the Toshakhana case last month.

Despite IHC's decision to suspend the PTI Chairman's sentence on September 2, the former premier is still behind bars as he was rearrested on August 19 in the "Cipher case".

PTI has repeatedly sought "A-Class" facilities for its chairman and has moved the IHC over the issue.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," the petition read.