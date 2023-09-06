Release date for new 'Rolling Stones' album announced

The Rolling Stones will release their first album of new music in 18 years next month, lead singer Mick Jagger said on Wednesday.



"We´re here to present our new single, which is called ´Angry´, and the video," he told a launch event at Hackney Empire in east London.

"´Angry´ is the first single from our new album, called ´Hackney Diamonds´, which is out on October 20."

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band's biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, "Angry", have also been posted on a website called "don'tgetangrywithme.com".

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.