Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development'

Prince Harry is touching upon the key lessons he wants son Archie to learn.



The Duke of Sussex in his 5-episode documentary titled ‘Heart of Invictus’ admitted how he holds conversations with his son about his future.

He reveals: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot.”

“But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” he continued

Harry then fondly spoke of Meghan, noting: “Nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today — you.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019. The couple was still residing in the UK at the time.