 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the key lessons he wants son Archie to learn.

The Duke of Sussex in his 5-episode documentary titled ‘Heart of Invictus’ admitted how he holds conversations with his son about his future.

He reveals: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot.”

“But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” he continued

Harry then fondly spoke of Meghan, noting: “Nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today — you.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019. The couple was still residing in the UK at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'

Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'
Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth
Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland
When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide' video

When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring fiasco exposed: ‘Here’s why its missing’

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring fiasco exposed: ‘Here’s why its missing’
Meghan Markle sparks ‘is she, isn’t she’ frenzy amid divorce rumors

Meghan Markle sparks ‘is she, isn’t she’ frenzy amid divorce rumors
‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: Kim Kardashian shines alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry video

‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: Kim Kardashian shines alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry
Donald Trump gives Meghan Markle much-needed boost video

Donald Trump gives Meghan Markle much-needed boost
Hayao Miyazaki’s mystery final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ FINALLY gets a trailer and US premiere date video

Hayao Miyazaki’s mystery final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ FINALLY gets a trailer and US premiere date
‘I didn’t fit in’: Taylor Momsen opens up on why se left ‘Gossip Girl’

‘I didn’t fit in’: Taylor Momsen opens up on why se left ‘Gossip Girl’

Prince Harry’s turned injured veterans as ‘fillers in his story’

Prince Harry’s turned injured veterans as ‘fillers in his story’