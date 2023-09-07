Kylie Jenner on Timothée Chalamet PDA: 'She doesn't care if public sees them'

Despite locking lips at Beyoncé's LA show, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to avoid labels but remain unbothered from the public opinion on their PDA.



An insider close to the pair stepped forward to provide insights about their chemistry and romance status in public.

"Kylie has expressed she doesn't want to put a label on it. It's not consistent, but when they get together, they have a lot of chemistry," the tipster tattled to The Messenger.

"Kylie thinks he's super interesting, and they bonded over their love for music. She was happy to be out and about with him and doesn't care if the public sees them now. Kylie's having a lot of fun and isn't fazed."

Often evading the limelight, the power couple romantically connected since April.

Meanwhile, the duo has received much love from fans, but the reality star's ex, Travis Scott, who dated the former in 2017 and ended this January with two kids, is somehow not content with the PDAs, apparently.



In his hit Meltdown track from the new Utopia album, the Texas native spitted bars, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/Willy Wonka factory (Vs), referencing to Timothée upcoming role in Wonka film, "Burn a athlete like it's calories find another flame/hot as me, bitch."