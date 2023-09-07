'Harry Potter', DC, 'LOTR' beacon of studio successes, says WBD CEO

DC, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are the giants of Warner Bros. Discovery, and its CEO, David Zaslav, wants to tap the mostly untapped goldmine.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs conference, the top exec said, “One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns,” adding, “But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — “Harry Potter,” DC, “Lord of the Rings” — that content has been underused.”

“We haven’t done anything with ‘Harry Potter’ for more than a decade. We haven’t done anything with ‘Lord of the Rings,’” he added.

Bemoaning the underutilization of comic superhero, the Kryptonian son, the 63-year-old noted that the company has not done “long-form Superman” for more than a decade as Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel was released in 2013, per The Wrap.

David sought to fully capital on the titans of the company, “We think there’s a lot of shareholder value in attaching a 10-year DC — a real plan around DC, bringing ‘Harry Potter’ back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, doing multiple movies of ‘Lord of the Rings,’”



Moreover, adding these mega-hit franchises has been a major booster of the studio in the past twenty years, “When you put those franchises in, it’s the best-performing studio in the world. We need to deploy our best capital, and we need to do it with the best creative people in the world,” Zaslav added.



Following the strategy, a new DC setup has been put in place with a longer, smoother, and more consistent plan. Furthermore, a series on Harry Potter is in the works, and a mega-budget LOTR prequel series premiered.

