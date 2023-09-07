 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic

After a hiatus lasting four years, the Victoria's Secret runway is making a triumphant return, presenting a unique blend of documentary and a spectacular fashion extravaganza.

The forthcoming Victoria's Secret World Tour is all about celebrating the timeless mission of the iconic Victoria's Secret brand, which is to empower and champion women across the globe.

This revamped runway show saw the presence of both seasoned Victoria's Secret veterans and A-list Hollywood celebrities. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime starting September 26.

One of the standout moments at the Manhattan Center was the stunning appearance of Priyanka Chopra, aged 41, dressed in a striking sheer black jeweled gown. Her outfit left onlookers mesmerized, offering a glimpse of her stylish black bralette and high-waisted hot pants underneath the sheer fabric.

Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic

The dress highlighted her slender waistline, thanks to its built-in belt. Priyanka Chopra confidently worked her charm in front of the cameras, completing her look with a pair of black platform heels. Her long brown locks were styled in glamorous waves cascading over one shoulder.

This celebrated actress and producer, who is married to Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, shared the spotlight with other remarkable personalities like Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid.

The show is expected to feature a star-studded lineup including Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Sora Choi, Lila Moss, Winnie Harlow, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, and Grace Elizabeth.

Among the notable celebrities participating in the promotional campaign were actress Brooke Shields, Lourdes Leon (Madonna's daughter), popstar Doja Cat, actress Julia Fox, and singer Avril Lavigne, among many others.

