Leonardo DiCaprio spotted packing on PDA with new Italian girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted locking lips with his rumored girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, at a club in Ibiza, Spain.

The sighting comes months after the Titanic alum was seen having an ice-cream with Vittoria while he was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

According to pictures and videos posted by Page Six, the Academy-Award winner was seen hooked during the night out.

The new couple can be seen backed up against the wall at the Hï Ibiza club at around 4:30 am as EDM music blasted around them in the snaps shared by the publication.

The Italian model, who is 23 years younger than Leonardo, wore a golden sparkly crop top and had tied her hair in a ponytail during her night out.

Meanwhile, the actor was dressed casually in a black T-shirt with a matching black cap.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Born in Italy, Vittoria Ceretti began her modeling career at the age of 14, and got her big break in 2012 when she modeled for Elite Model Look, an annual modeling contest held by Elite Model Management.

In 2017, she walked a total of 41 catwalks, including Chanel, Dior, and Valentino, according to Business of Fashion (BoF). Vittoria has also been named one of the supers by Models.com.