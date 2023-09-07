 
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Shay Mitchell has some wedding wardrobe advise which girls can totally vouch for.

The You star explained how she maintains a stylish appearance while attending weddings in her recent social media post.

"Wedding tip: slippers are a must," the 36-year-old wrote as the description of an Instagram carousel that featured the highlights from a wedding she attended in Rome, Italy.

The actress congratulated the bride and groom on their union and thanked them "for giving her a place to wear this dress to." 

Concluding her message, she penned, "Love you both."

For the nuptials, Mitchell donned a form-fitting red bandeau dress from the brand The New Arrivals by lkyaz zel that had red feathers on it.

She wore a sleek bun for her hair and kept the rest of her outfit modest with only a pair of diamond earrings. 

The Pretty Little Liars alum, however, had switched her heels for a pair of white slippers in the first image which showed her climbing stairs.

Fellow actress Nina Dobrev expressed her support for Mitchell's fashion decisions in the comments section by penning, "I support slipper lyfe 4 lyfe."

