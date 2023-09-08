 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Friday, September 08, 2023

Rihanna has returned to Puma, as the pop star announced her return to the Fenty X Puma collaboration.

Rihanna announced the reunion on Thursday and also shared the first look at the footwear imagery, including a glimpse of her take on the Puma Avanti sneaker.

According to People magazine, the music icon spoke candidly about her return to Puma during an interview with Footwear News. The 35-year-old songstress said, "Football is a universal language that brings people together from all over the world and all walks of life, and I wanted to pay homage to that."

Rihanna is returning after six long years of hiatus, as she first teamed up with Puma in 2015, left in 2017 to focus on other things, and now comes back in 2023. 

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna described her return as a family reunion, saying, "Now, in a new space, we are open to new perspectives and ideas."

According to the publication, footwear (unisex sneakers) will be released on September 15 and will be available in all sizes and even for children.

Puma's reps have also expressed their excitement about returning to work with music icon Rihanna. Puma's chief product officer, Maria Valdes, said, "The start of our partnership has been very exciting."

In a conversation with Footwear News, the CEO of Puma North America said, "Rihanna moves culture, she sets trends, and she certainly can move our business."

