Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall appeared to have enjoyed his time at the hospital, as the actor amusingly posted a picture of himself wearing hospital scrubs after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Roxy Horner on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jack posted snaps of his newborn daughter and soon returned to his witty sense, posting a picture of himself wearing hospital scrubs, a hairnet, and a black bag on his shoulders.

The 35-year-old comedian known for hosting Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father posed for the camera as he displayed a peace sign.

He captioned the post, "Imagine coming into the world and this being the first thing you see. "



The Funny Man's post was filled with hilarious comments from his fans, as one of them wrote, Kid, be like, put me back in !!!" Another wrote, "At least it wasn't Winston there to greet him."

A third one penned, " As a Nurse, I can assure you - I've seen much worse... xx." A fourth fan wrote, Thankfully, she never would have remembered. But thanks to this photo...she'll never be able to forget. Such fun!"