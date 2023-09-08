 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Jack Whitehalls comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall appeared to have enjoyed his time at the hospital, as the actor amusingly posted a picture of himself wearing hospital scrubs after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Roxy Horner on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jack posted snaps of his newborn daughter and soon returned to his witty sense, posting a picture of himself wearing hospital scrubs, a hairnet, and a black bag on his shoulders. 

The 35-year-old comedian known for hosting Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father posed for the camera as he displayed a peace sign.

He captioned the post, "Imagine coming into the world and this being the first thing you see. "

The Funny Man's post was filled with hilarious comments from his fans, as one of them wrote, Kid, be like, put me back in !!!" Another wrote, "At least it wasn't Winston there to greet him." 

A third one penned, " As a Nurse, I can assure you - I've seen much worse... xx." A fourth fan wrote, Thankfully, she never would have remembered. But thanks to this photo...she'll never be able to forget. Such fun!" 

More From Entertainment:

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence video

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence
Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed
Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades
King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth video

King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth
Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report
Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry video

Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry
Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'