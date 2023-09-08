Meghan Markle won’t make ‘peace’ with Kate Middleton?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not ‘forgive’ her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a source has claimed amid Prince Harry’s visit to Britain.



The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source claimed Meghan Markle has decided "not to forgive or make peace with Kate".

The insider told the publication, Archie and Lilibet doting mother became "particularly upset" when tension erupted between her and the Princess of Wales even before the Duchess relocated to the US in 2020.

The source said Meghan is focused on moving on from their relationship and putting the past behind her.

Meghan said she is now just going to “dust herself off, have closure and move forward, without ever having or expecting a reconciliation", the source further claimed.

The insiders added, “Meghan will not go back to them now to forgive and make peace with Kate, or any of the other royals and, while Harry understands how she feels, it's heartbreaking for him that he has to make these trips alone."