 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle won’t make ‘peace’ with Kate Middleton?

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Meghan Markle won’t make ‘peace’ with Kate Middleton?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not ‘forgive’ her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a source has claimed amid Prince Harry’s visit to Britain.

The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source claimed Meghan Markle has decided "not to forgive or make peace with Kate".

The insider told the publication, Archie and Lilibet doting mother became "particularly upset" when tension erupted between her and the Princess of Wales even before the Duchess relocated to the US in 2020.

The source said Meghan is focused on moving on from their relationship and putting the past behind her.

Meghan said she is now just going to “dust herself off, have closure and move forward, without ever having or expecting a reconciliation", the source further claimed.

The insiders added, “Meghan will not go back to them now to forgive and make peace with Kate, or any of the other royals and, while Harry understands how she feels, it's heartbreaking for him that he has to make these trips alone."

More From Entertainment:

Danny Masterson kept under constant surveillance in jail after rape conviction

Danny Masterson kept under constant surveillance in jail after rape conviction
Prince Harry’s looking like a ‘Hollywood failure’ video

Prince Harry’s looking like a ‘Hollywood failure’
Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial: Watch

Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial: Watch
Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?
Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary video

Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video
Katie Price's daughter Princess photographed with shot glass: 'underage drinking?'

Katie Price's daughter Princess photographed with shot glass: 'underage drinking?'
Nicole Kidman takes brutal dig at ex Tom Cruise: ‘I can wear heels now' video

Nicole Kidman takes brutal dig at ex Tom Cruise: ‘I can wear heels now'
Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with a heartfelt tribute

Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with a heartfelt tribute
Nicole Kidman unveils unrecognizable look in upcoming series 'Expats': Pic

Nicole Kidman unveils unrecognizable look in upcoming series 'Expats': Pic
Leonardo DiCaprio should leave young girls alone; internet drags Hollywood star

Leonardo DiCaprio should leave young girls alone; internet drags Hollywood star