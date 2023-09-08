Pakistan's SAFF U16 journey ends with semi-final loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan's playing XI in their SAFF 16 match against Bhutan. — SAFF

Pakistan football team's SAFF U16 Championship journey ended with a semi-final loss to Bangladesh on Friday.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh played in Thimphu, Bhutan, ended with the Green Shirts losing to Bangladesh 2-1.

In the first half, Pakistan's Abdul Ghani gave the Green Shirts an early lead by scoring at the six-minute mark. The lead — however — was equalised in the 19th minute of the first half followed by Bangladesh's Abu Saeed doubling his side's lead in the 29th minute leaving the score 2-1 at the end of the first half in Bangladesh's favour.



The second half saw Bangladesh successfully giving their best to defend their lead making sure that the Men in Green's effort go to waste.



Bangladesh will now meet in the finals for the coveted title on September 10.

After winning successive matches in the group stages — 3-0 against Maldives and 2-1 against Bhutan — Pakistan's journey in the SAFF U16 Championship ended after today's close defeat.



Earlier in the first semi-final, India battered Maldives 8-0 with a dominant performance as six different players scored for the Blues.

Pakistan squad

Goalkeepers:

Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas

Defenders:

Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed

Midfielders:

Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan

Forwards:

Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah

Players support personnel:

Sajjad Mahmood (Head coach), Mohammad Hassan (Assistant coach), Mohammad Ali Khan (Physical trainer), Jaffar Khan (Goalkeeper coach), Mohammad Abdullah Aamir (Physiotherapist), Mohammad Yashal Mazhar (Media officer)