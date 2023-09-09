 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?

‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori has her close friends concerned amid claims that the controversial rapper is “controlling” her.

Ever since the rapper, who now goes by Ye, married the Yeezy designer, the two have been in headlines mostly because of their weird antics.

Speaking of Bianca and her friends, an insider told Us Weekly that people close to the the designer believe Kanye is isolating her from her loved ones.

“Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time,” the source said.

“Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately,” the insider added.

“Because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

The tipster shared that if Bianca, is “happy, then they’re happy for her” but they are finding it “hard to tell” how she’s feeling “because she’s been isolated from them.”

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James also noted Kanye’s “controlling” gestures while analyzing their recent very controversial trip to Italy.

Judi told Daily Mail that she has noticed a “lack of connection” between Bianca and the rapper while claiming that they may appear united but she feels they relationship is falling apart behind the scenes.

“Either these two are creating some bizarre form of performance art in a bid to gain attention and publicity or this is Kanye doing what looks like an extreme version of what he has been accused of before - dominating his partner and controlling her wardrobe choices,” the expert said.

