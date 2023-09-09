 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry apparently met some members of the royal family, who still share close bond with the former member of the Firm, during his visit to Windsor Castle, it is hugely speculated.

The Duke of Sussex visited Windsor Castle to honour his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson took to Twitter and claimed, “New: Prince Harry has visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today on the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.”

According to the royal expert, “The chapel (or rather area called the King George VI Memorial Chapel) is the final resting place of Her Late Majesty.”

Meanwhile, the People magazine citing a royal source claimed that ‘some members’ of the royal family also visited the chapel on the anniversary.

Following this report, it is hugely speculated that Harry met some members of the family during his visit to the castle. However, the names were not disclosed.

Prince Harry shares close bond with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

